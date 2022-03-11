California State Teachers Retirement System Has $720,000 Stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Radius Health worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Radius Health by 16.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Radius Health by 18.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Radius Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Radius Health by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 354,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 56,628 shares during the period.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 180,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $1,223,636.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 618,135 shares of company stock worth $4,125,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

RDUS stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

