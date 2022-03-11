California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,975 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Arrow Financial worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AROW. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,488,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after acquiring an additional 74,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 33,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,875,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,413,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1,640.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 15,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 14,762 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $544.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 33.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Arrow Financial (Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.