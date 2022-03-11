California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 65,494 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $2,862,742.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $447,984.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,127,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $5,470,000.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 6,900 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,030.00.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.28. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. California Resources’s payout ratio is 9.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in California Resources during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in California Resources by 632.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

