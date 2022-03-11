Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $39.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.75 million, a P/E ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,538,000 after buying an additional 364,532 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $9,919,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 498.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 222,937 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after buying an additional 208,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after buying an additional 141,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

