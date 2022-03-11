Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Down 70.2% in February

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the February 13th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,814,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 35.5% during the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 22,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter.

CCD opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $33.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

