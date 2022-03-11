Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.32 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.040 EPS.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,322. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.62.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,907,476. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

