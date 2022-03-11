Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) CFO Stephen Tadlock Sells 26,022 Shares of Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 26,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $1,636,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WHD stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $64.18.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. Barclays raised their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cactus by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after acquiring an additional 496,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,777,000.

Cactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.