C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Gap Up to $21.00

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $22.41. C4 Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 2,818 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.42.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. Research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 184,303 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,739,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 97,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,864,000 after buying an additional 507,389 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 70,882 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.