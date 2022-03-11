Bytom (BTM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.25 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Bytom has a total market cap of $35.37 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.19 or 0.00265900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001270 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000450 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,739,958,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,643,153,506 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

