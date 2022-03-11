Bumble Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bumble in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Farrell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60. Bumble has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,985,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,105,000 after buying an additional 1,166,447 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bumble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,472,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,579,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 4th quarter worth about $105,635,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,230,000 after purchasing an additional 183,496 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 594,458 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

