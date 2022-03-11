BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.75 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BSRTF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. upgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 22,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

