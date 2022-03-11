Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,650 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for approximately 2.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.08% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $14,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at $140,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of BIP opened at $60.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

