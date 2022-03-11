Brokers Set Expectations for VBI Vaccines Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $367.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

