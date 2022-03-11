Brokers Issue Forecasts for CMS Energy Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

NYSE:CMS opened at $66.05 on Friday. CMS Energy has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

