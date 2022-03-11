Brokerages Set Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) PT at $19.57

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.57.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VG. Northland Securities lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
Shares of VG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,333,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,748. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. Vonage has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.62.
In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $520,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,909 shares of company stock worth $4,362,081. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Vonage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
About Vonage (Get Rating)
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
