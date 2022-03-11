Brokerages Set Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) PT at $19.57

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VG. Northland Securities lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of VG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,333,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,748. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. Vonage has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $520,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,909 shares of company stock worth $4,362,081. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Vonage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

