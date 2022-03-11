Brokerages Set Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Price Target at $8.61

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSFE. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

PSFE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.23. 8,739,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,775,024. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,883,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,913,000 after buying an additional 3,641,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 43.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,956,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,660,000 after buying an additional 3,600,577 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the third quarter worth $26,350,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 61.8% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,529,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,295,000 after buying an additional 3,257,192 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Paysafe by 3,475.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,950,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,583 shares during the period.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

