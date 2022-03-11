Brokerages Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Price Target at $252.73

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,398,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 33,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 357,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,134,000 after purchasing an additional 31,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,474. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.57. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $186.20 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

