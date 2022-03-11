Brokerages Set ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Price Target at $12.35

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.35.

IS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get ironSource alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ironSource in the third quarter worth about $15,166,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,932,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IS stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. ironSource has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. ironSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ironSource will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ironSource (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.