Brokerages Set Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Target Price at $650.00

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $650.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Geberit alerts:

Shares of GBERY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.76. 29,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,727. Geberit has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.29.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.