Brokerages Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Price Target at $65.94

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DT. BTIG Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 25,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,105. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $68,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $350,700 and have sold 9,131 shares worth $397,957. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,268,000 after purchasing an additional 417,094 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,810,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,038,000 after purchasing an additional 476,189 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $284,880,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,297 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

