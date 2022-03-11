Brokerages Set Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) PT at $63.00

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,932,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 5,440.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,056 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 128.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,213 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,653,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth approximately $26,305,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.39. Belden has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.05.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

