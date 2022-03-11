Brokerages Expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.10). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Traeger.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COOK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traeger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $516,826,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,702,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after acquiring an additional 388,470 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after acquiring an additional 508,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,411,000 after acquiring an additional 160,455 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth $24,729,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.
