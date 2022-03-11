Brokerages Expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenax Therapeutics.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

TENX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 178,455 shares in the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenax Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.