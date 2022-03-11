Brokerages Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.23 Million

Brokerages expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) to announce $191.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $195.88 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $169.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $777.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.87 million to $806.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $813.79 million, with estimates ranging from $746.40 million to $902.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

STOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the third quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STOR stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $29.43. 1,748,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.39. STORE Capital has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $37.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

