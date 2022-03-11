Brokerages Expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.33 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $16.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.94 billion to $19.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Infosys by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,789,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,541,897. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. Infosys has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

