Brokerages Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Post $0.94 EPS

Analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.97. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $44.99 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

