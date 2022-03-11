Brokerages Expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Announce $2.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. AMC Networks posted earnings per share of $2.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,746,000 after purchasing an additional 701,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $9,380,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 178,624 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,164,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Networks stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. AMC Networks has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.89.

AMC Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

