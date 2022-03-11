Brokerages Anticipate SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) will post ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). SCYNEXIS posted earnings per share of ($1.47) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 50,783 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 797,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCYX traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $3.99. 81,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,723. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.86.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

