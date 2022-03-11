Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 160.61%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 263.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 121,341 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,617,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 253,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 178,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 7.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 207,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

