Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.380-$1.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of BNL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.25. 506,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,768. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.61%.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth $568,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 38,322 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 127,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

