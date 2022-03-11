Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.7% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $9.88 on Friday, hitting $577.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,007. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $590.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.44. The company has a market capitalization of $236.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.
Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.
In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 274 shares of company stock worth $169,017. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.
Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
