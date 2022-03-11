Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.7% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $9.88 on Friday, hitting $577.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,007. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $590.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.44. The company has a market capitalization of $236.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 274 shares of company stock worth $169,017. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.