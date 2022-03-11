Britvic (LON:BVIC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BVIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.89) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($11.66) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.58) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,008.33 ($13.21).

Britvic stock opened at GBX 738.50 ($9.68) on Thursday. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 716.54 ($9.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.34). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 884.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 907.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.11.

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.78), for a total transaction of £252,169.50 ($330,410.77). Insiders have acquired a total of 47 shares of company stock worth $41,327 in the last three months.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

