British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 3,550 ($46.51) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.10) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.24) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.58) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,701.11 ($48.49).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,111.75 ($40.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £71.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.49. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,142.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,812.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.71) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.