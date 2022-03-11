British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 3,550 ($46.51) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.10) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.24) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.58) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,701.11 ($48.49).
Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,111.75 ($40.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £71.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.49. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,142.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,812.85.
British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
See Also
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.