Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.67.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $28.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.14%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $2,774,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,202 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 224,462 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 204,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 73,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after acquiring an additional 42,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

