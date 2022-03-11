Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $2,774,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 41.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 21,274 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 875.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 192,184 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 254.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

MNRL stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $25.25. 686,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,503. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.14%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

