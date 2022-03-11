Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €85.00 ($92.39) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($107.61) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($95.11) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($89.13) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($95.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €91.58 ($99.54).

Brenntag stock opened at €66.96 ($72.78) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €79.62. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($61.14).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

