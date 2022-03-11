Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($89.13) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BNR. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($107.61) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €91.58 ($99.54).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €66.96 ($72.78) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($61.14). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €79.62.

Brenntag Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

