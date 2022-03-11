Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($89.13) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BNR. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($107.61) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €91.58 ($99.54).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €66.96 ($72.78) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($61.14). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €79.62.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

