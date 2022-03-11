Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BDN. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 950.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 62,043 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 120,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $3,242,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 211,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

