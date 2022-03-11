BP (NYSE:BP) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BP. BNP Paribas raised BP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised BP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on BP from GBX 475 ($6.22) to GBX 450 ($5.90) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.58.

Shares of BP stock opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. BP has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $34.16.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Siena Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,749,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in BP by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 94,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 37,099 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

