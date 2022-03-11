BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 million-$996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.46 million.BOX also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.240-$0.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.73. 44,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,140. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. BOX has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BOX will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,926 shares of company stock worth $4,941,497. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BOX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 594,526 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

