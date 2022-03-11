Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

BWMN stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.

In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,385,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

