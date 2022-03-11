Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 111,331 shares.The stock last traded at $13.90 and had previously closed at $13.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 266,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 79,285 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 251,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 639,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 186,125 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

