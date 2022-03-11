Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 111,331 shares.The stock last traded at $13.90 and had previously closed at $13.68.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)
Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.