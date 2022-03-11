Boson Protocol (BOSON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.35 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $58.54 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.00254536 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012299 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004614 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00031435 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.89 or 0.00569225 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,991,818 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

