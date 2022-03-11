Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

BQ traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 143,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,137. Boqii has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.19. Boqii had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 89.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boqii will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BQ. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Boqii during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boqii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boqii by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 37,341 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Boqii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boqii by 9,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 49,043 shares during the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boqii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

