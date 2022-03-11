Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

BOOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

BOOT stock opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.96. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after buying an additional 519,172 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,061,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 273.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 331,662 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $28,827,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,802,000 after purchasing an additional 238,170 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

