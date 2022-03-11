Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $3,300.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,726.48.

BKNG stock opened at $2,030.36 on Wednesday. Booking has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,385.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2,367.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 88.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $237,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

