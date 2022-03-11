boohoo group (LON:BOO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BOO. Barclays downgraded boohoo group to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 135 ($1.77) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.29) price objective on boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.63) price objective on boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 329.50 ($4.32).

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 92.28 ($1.21) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 168.81. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 364.90 ($4.78). The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

