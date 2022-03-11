Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 955 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIVO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 113,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $506,000.

Shares of DIVO stock remained flat at $$36.09 on Friday. 303,691 shares of the company traded hands. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $30.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82.

