Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,175 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $131,362,000 after buying an additional 73,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 14.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,642,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,168,000 after buying an additional 446,434 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,006,000 after buying an additional 678,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 32.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,966 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,051,000 after buying an additional 512,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.10. 64,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,086. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.21.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

