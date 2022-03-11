Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 551 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,974,274,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,447 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,101,000 after purchasing an additional 906,145 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,650,000 after purchasing an additional 212,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,562,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,548,000 after purchasing an additional 327,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.92. 977,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,654. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

